FIRE fighters rescued a woman from her car after a crash in North Yorkshire.
Crews from Scarborough were called to Burniston Road in the town at 9.27am today after a crash between two vehicles which resulted in one car landing on it’s side and trapping the occupant.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crew carried out a roof removal to extricate the female driver who was taken to hospital for a precautionary check up.
"The occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured. Crews used cutting gear."