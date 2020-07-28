HOW'S that for a mop of baby hair?

York lockdown babies Scout and Avika are leading the pack when it comes to amazing heads of hair!

This amazing forest belongs to Scout D’Arcy who was born at York Hospital on the first day of lockdown.

If you would like to send us a photo of your new arrival, fill in this online form.

Scout D’Arcy

Scout Allegra Daintith D’Arcy arrived into the world, weighing 8lb 4oz.

Her parents, Holly and Luke D’Arcy, said: "Scout was born at York Hospital on the first day of lockdown.

"Here she is with a mop of sprout-like hair!"

Avika Ravindra

Baby Avika can give Scout a run for her money too when it comes to baby hair!

Avika Ravindra was born on May 11 weighing 8lbs at York Hospital. Simply adorable!

Oscar Thompson

Oscar Thompson born on April 3 at York Hospital weighing 8lb 3oz to parents Dominic Thompson and Rosanna Tucker, of Osbaldwick, York.

Rosanna said: "I was really scared to go to hospital and I had to stay for a night and Dom couldn’t be with me – he was then allowed the next day.

"The rule came in about wearing masks that evening so it was very odd!

"Oscar arrived by emergency c-section and the midwives were just amazing!

"Dom and myself never imagined to be having a baby in such a weird time! But what a story to tell Oscar when he is older."

Elijah Alois Garland

Elijah Alois Garland, born on May 3, in York, weighing 6lb 7oz, to parents Josh Garland and Shannon Eveleigh, of Huntington, York.

Shannon said: "Elijah decided to make an early appearance with my waters breaking the day I was due to have a surprise virtual baby shower with family and friends.

"Although the labour was very long and resulted in me being induced, the whole experience was incredible.

"We cannot thank Jane and Rachel enough who were the most amazing midwives and we felt so looked after throughout.

"We’ve now enjoyed a few socially distant garden visits to finally introduce Elijah to family and friends."

Lewis James Seymour

Lewis James Seymour, born on May 22, in York, weighing 8lb 6oz to Arran Seymour and Jadine Barker of Huntington.

Jadine said: "Lewis arrived nearly two weeks late but was definitely worth the wait. Thank you to all the staff that helped with his safe arrival."

If you would like to send us a photo of your new arrival, fill in this online form.