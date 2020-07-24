THE Liberal Democrats in York are calling on the BBC to recognise the impact that cost-cutting plans will have on local communities - as well as the future of local and regional journalism.
The party said BBC Radio York and other regional news outlets are facing major cutbacks as a part of recently announced cutbacks for English regional TV and radio.
It said that in light of the ongoing efforts to save Minister FM, the news was "cause for significant concern over the future of local media as well as representation, diversity and accessibility of trusted news services".
The plans involve cutting 450 jobs in the BBC's regional TV news and current affairs, local radio and online news. The Liberal Democrats said BBC Radio York was set to lose a number of presenters with just three daytime programmes kept on.
Cllr Keith Aspden and Cllr Chris Smalley have now written to the BBC’s Director of Nations and Regions, urging them to consider the impact the cuts will have on the community.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment