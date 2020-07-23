The latest figures from Public Health England confirm that there have been no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours.
The figures show that the total for the City of York Council area remains at 916. The news comes after four new cases were recorded in the area in yesterday's figures.
There have been two new cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,547.
However, there have been no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire area, as the total there remains at 1,648.
There has been a total of 297,146 confirmed cases in the UK, 45,554 of these have sadly resulted in a death.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.