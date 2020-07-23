A BRICKLAYER and amateur boxing enthusiast has been acquitted at the end of York's first jury trial since the lockdown began.
Jason Christopher Paul Reynard, 25, of Church Hill, Easingwold, had denied assault, affray and carrying an offensive weapon in public.
In some modern court centres, judges have only been able to have jury trials by using three courtrooms per trial.
But York Crown Court, built in 1770, only needed one courtroom per trial because its Courtroom One has three galleries round its wall and was able to social distance everyone involved by using all three.
The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told the jury: “The Georgians knew how to build.
“In modern courts, they are having to do all sorts of things to their buildings to enable jury trials to take place,”
“Even the most modern courts are having to have Perspex screens put up”.
They were also having to move court furniture.
But no screens are needed in York Crown Court and all the Grade One courtroom furniture is in the same place as it was before the lockdown.
Comments are closed on this article.