FORMER Sheriff of York, schoolteacher and Samaritan Gill Brian has died after a long fight against cancer, aged 68.

Her son, James, has paid tribute to her, saying she was "very empathetic, with an infectious smile that would light up a room, and a can-do attitude".

He said his mother, of Acomb, taught geography at Huntington School for more than 20 years and served as Sheriff in 2017/18, with her friend Ann Bush as consort, when Cllr Barbara Boyce was Lord Mayor.

“She had a ceremonial role in the army and air force, attending ceremonies at Imphal Barracks in York and at RAF Linton on Ouse, where she welcomed new pilots from across the world,” he said.

“She attended a lot of church events/ civic fundraising dinners, got on really well with the guilds and joined as a member of the Cordwainers Guild and held citizenship ceremonies for people who were getting their passports for the first time in York.”

He said she became politically active in the 70s, becoming involved in the Labour movement and the unions, and attending CND marches. “My brother David and I have fond early memories of holding placards and canvassing for elections when we could barely walk,” he said.

She remarried Stephen Brian, and became more active at St Chad’s Church near Knavesmire, where she set up coffee mornings and a ‘Knit and Natter’ meeting group.

She became passionate about organ donation after Stephen died in a tragic cycle accident and several of his organs were donated to help other patients.

James said that after retiring from the school, she trained as a Samaritan and took calls overnight for two nights a week.

She was diagnosed with bladder cancer about two years ago, undergoing several operations and then chemotherapy. “Unfortunately a couple of months ago we had the devastating news the cancer was back,” he said. “She spent two weeks in York Hospital. The staff looked after her very well – the ward sister had been taught by my mum so spent some time with her reflecting on days at Huntington. She went to St Leonard’s Hospice about two weeks ago. The staff made every effort to make her comfortable.”