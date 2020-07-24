A DRIVE-IN cinema on Knavesmire later this month is on course to be a sell-out.

It may not be the last time York filmlovers take to their cars.

So many people bought tickets online for the blockbusters on Knavesmire that organisers Daisy Dukes Drive-In Cinema closed bookings for a time while they made detailed checks on exactly how many more cars could be accommodated with full social distancing.

The last tickets went on sale on Thursday.

“What started as a project during lockdown has scaled up to being one of the hottest tickets of the summer – the feedback from our first events has been near perfect and the crowd ranges from families to celebs like Scarlett Moffatt and Love Island winner Luke Mabbott!” said operations manager Kane Ayton.

From Friday to Sunday, a series of blockbusters will be shown on a huge outdoor LED screen.

The sound will be transmitted to customers’ car radios via a specially arranged FM transmitted.

“By using the best production equipment on the market, we hope to host some amazing events that people will love to come back to time after time!” said Kane.

The first blockbuster on the big screen will be Grease on Friday 31 and the event will finish after dark on Sunday evening with Joker.

Other films are Rocketman, Toy Story, Mamma Mia, 28 Days Later, Pulp Fiction, Shrek 2 and A Star is Born.

After York, Daisy Dukes Drive-In Cinema will go on tour elsewhere in the UK.

It is already looking into the possibility of staging a second set of events later this year.

Following its visit to Redcar, the company revealed it will be back there for a Hallowe’en drive-in cinema.