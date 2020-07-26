A WOMAN from York who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer during lockdown has taken on a double marathon fundraising challenge.

Verity Conroy, 33, was diagnosed with a particularly nasty and aggressive breast cancer called Triple Negative Breast Cancer on May 7, right in the middle of lockdown.

Verity, a buying manager for Aldi, was born in York and went to St George’s RC School in Fishergate and then All Saints RC up to the age of 18.

She now lives in Leicester and says she has been having fantastic treatment by the breast cancer team there.

She set herself a challenge of running a marathon in July to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and she has raised £10,288 - including government tax back so far.

Her mum and dad, Gill and Tony Conroy, live in Riccall, Gill said they are extremely proud of Verity. She said: “She has now finished the marathon and she is running another one, to continue the fund raising and all this whilst undergoing chemotherapy.”

Verity said: “I have received overwhelming support for my marathon month and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has given so generously. As I have now completed the 26.2 miles I feel there is only one thing for it - do it all again. I am so bolstered by the encouragement and by going the extra mile (or 26.2) by the end of the month, I feel I am more worthy of your donations.”

Verity said she was meant to marry fiancé Adam Harvey on New Year’s Eve this year, but that has been cancelled due to her illness. Go to: givepenny.com/verityconroy_marathon_month_challenge