A YOUNG dancer from Selby has been awarded a place at the prestigious Royal Ballet School in London - beating more than 1,000 applicants for a spot.
Rose Milner, 11, will be one of 30 new members from around the world selected to attend the school in September.
The news came after an intense period of auditions for two other highly ranked ballet schools. After a “nail-biting” wait, Rose eventually received offers from all three of the schools.
Rose’s mum, Tanya, said: “We are so proud of her achievement, which is all down to determination and hard work.”
“Rose can’t wait for September to come.”
The youngster has been dancing since the age of two at the Theatre and Dance Academy in Selby. However, in the last few years she has developed her talent further with the York Dance Scholars and The Royal Ballet School Junior Associates.
Rose’s family have been affected financially by the Covid-19 pandemic and are looking for support from the public to possibly help with Rose’s school costs.
If you can support Rose, email: finance@royalballetschool.org.uk
