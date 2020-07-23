THE latest figures confirm that it has now been five weeks since the last Covid-19 related death was recorded within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the York trust reamains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further four deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 19 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,231.
Patients were aged between 35 and 89 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
