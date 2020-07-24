A CAMPAIGN group has raised safety fears about the rollout of 5G across York and claimed City of York Council is putting residents at an "incalculable risk" by allowing it.

5G Awareness York claims: “Every single person living in York and surrounding district, regardless of age or gender has been co-opted; largely unknowingly into a massive experiment with very dangerous, far reaching and irreversible consequences.”

But the council has dismissed the claims, saying current evidence from Public Health England said the guidelines of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) should be adopted and there was no convincing evidence that exposure below its guideline levels caused adverse health.

Ocean Melchizedek, of 5G Awareness York, said 5G-enabling ‘The Internet of Things,’ linking devices including fridges, lights and electrical equipment - would require the population to live within a tightly woven cover of electro-magnetic fields.

He said industry claims that it was safe were highly questionable, with evidence far from clear, and 230 scientists from more than 40 countries had called for a moratorium until a task force, independent of commercial interests, reassessed risks.

He said the distinguished group cited numerous papers, each peer reviewed, charting adverse effects including increased cancer risk, genetic damage and changes to the reproductive system.

He claimed the council was apparently deaf to such concerns, saying a retailer wanting to put up an illuminated sign needed planning consent and local residents could object, but they were conversely excluded from even knowing where 5G transmitters were to be erected.

Roy Grant, Head of ICT at the council, said York was "proud to be at the forefront in the UK of increased connectivity" but stated: “We have not and will not advance York’s connectivity in a way that is detrimental to people’s health.”

He said: “We understand that people may get concerned over new technologies and as the technology changes need to be assured that the latest advances don’t have adverse effects on people’s health. For this reason Public Health England continue to monitor the health-related evidence applicable to radio waves, including in relation to base stations.”

He said the requirement for telecoms operators to provide 5G roll-out plans was removed by the Government in 2016 and national regulations could allow certain telecommunications equipment to be constructed without full planning permission.