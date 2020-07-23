HANGING kebabs are back on the menu as one of York's popular bars prepares to reopen.
The Botanist York is welcoming back drinkers and diners from Monday, July 27 following the coronavirus closure.
The Stonegate venue will be taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme on Mondays to Wednesdays in August, meaning guests could get a Hanging kebab for under £6, or vegan burger for £5.85.
From Sunday, August 2, the Sunday roasts will also be back on the table.
The relaunch is part of a phased opening of The Botanist venues.
Booking for food or drinks is not essential, but is advised for both to avoid disappointment.
People will be able to make a booking online for up to six people, with the lead booker providing their details to receive a booking confirmation email with an allocated time slot.
As part of their safety measures, they have introduced mobile contactless ordering, an increased cleaning schedule throughout the venue, increased frequency of handwashing by staff and accessible hand sanitiser dispenser stations.
There will be reduced furniture to distance tables and clear social distancing signage.
Payment will be cashless only.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment