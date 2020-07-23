WORK is due to start in the coming weeks on a nine-acre brownfield site to pave the way for 607 new homes in York.

Tolent has now been appointed to undertake the remediation and infrastructure works at the vacant Heworth gasworks site which is to be transformed into a new community.

York-based developer North Star gained planning approval in March to turn the land into a residential development including a community hub and a new neighbourhood park.

A large part of the site which has been vacant for 20 years will be built to rent homes with the remainder being traditional apartments.

The site will also include ancillary facilities including gymnasium, spa and retail outlets.

The initial works include replacing the existing gas infrastructure, putting the main gas pipe underground, completing the groundworks and remediation to then allow the construction of the apartments to start.

A North Star spokesman said: “We are really excited to finally start work on this complex site. Our vision will create new homes, park and community hub that will open up this derelict industrial site and create much needed high-quality new homes.

“Even in these uncertain economic times, we retain our strong commitment to delivering on this site and starting work on this site confirms this.”

Rick Halton, regional director for Tolent, added: “We’re delighted to be helping North Star get started on what is set to be a fantastic new development in York. Our team will be on site in August and we look forward to handing the site over in late spring 2021.”

Contractor Tolent is currently on a number of sites throughout Yorkshire creating new homes, supported living and student apartments for a number of clients.

Once Tolent hand over the site, work can begin on the new homes and landscaping the site.