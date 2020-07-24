FERTILITY rates for women in York are amongst the lowest in the country, new figures show.

The data reveals the 25 local authorities in England and Wales with the highest and lowest total fertility rates in 2019.

York is ranked as the authority with the fifth lowest fertility rate - behind only Camden, Westminster, Brighton & Hove and Islington.

York saw 1,703 live births in 2019, with a ‘fertility rate’ of 1.21, compared to 1,813 live births in 2018, with a fertility rate of 1.29.

The total fertility rate is the average number of live children a mother would have while she is of childbearing age, if she experienced the typical fertility rate every year.

The average fertility rate for England and Wales fell from 1.7 children per woman in 2018 to 1.65 children per woman in 2019, one of the lowest ever, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The overall figures suggest fertility rates for women under 30 in England and Wales are at a record low.

Those aged 40 and over were the only age group to see an increase in the fertility rate, with a rise to 16.5 births per 1,000 women.

Clare Murphy, from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, said: “In many ways these figures tell a story of success.

“The increasing age of motherhood is a reflection of improved gender parity, especially greater female participation in both higher education and the workplace.”

But she said financial factors also “weigh heavily on family planning decisions”.

She added: “The job market has never been more precarious, and we know the current crisis has hit women’s employment particularly hard.

“As a result, we may well see these trends continue into the future as women and couples choose to delay having children until they are financially stable.”

The ONS suggested possible reasons for the decrease in total fertility rates could be better access to contraception; a fall in mortality rates of children aged under five, resulting in women having fewer babies; and lower levels of fertility or difficulties conceiving because people are delaying having children until later in life.

The statistics were published on Wednesday.

Barking & Dagenham had the highest fertility rate in England and Wales, with 3,574 live births in 2019 and a fertility rate 2.23.