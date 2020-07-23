A DOG groomer from North Yorkshire has been announced as a judge for a new BBC show.
Verity Hardcastle has been confirmed to work alongside Colin Taylor and Sheridan Smith on the ‘Pooch Perfect’ show.
The idea behind the programme is to search for the UK’s top dog stylists.
Verity said: “I am so excited to be involved and to be able to showcase our industry and the talent in it.”
Verity Hardcastle is a certified Master Groomer and own’s her own business Verity Hardcastle Grooming and Training, set up in 2010. Her company has won several business industry awards.
Pooch Perfect is produced by Seven Studios UK. The series will feature 16 professional dog stylists from around the country who will battle in out in a series of heats.