THE cafe, gardens and guesthouse of a landmark York building are back open for business.

The Bar Convent Heritage Centre on the corner of Blossom Street and Nunnery Lane has re-opened its café, gardens and guesthouse, following 16 weeks of closure.

The Bar Convent staff have been working hard behind the scenes to adapt operations and, now that all procedures and precautions are in place, they look forward to welcoming back visitors.

James Foster, chief operating officer, said: “We have really missed all of our fantastic visitors and can’t wait to see this beautiful building being enjoyed again.

“Visitors can still expect the warm and welcoming atmosphere, stunning heritage surroundings, peaceful gardens and the delicious food that they have always experienced but we have also introduced a few changes.

“Our café seating has been socially distanced, we have hand sanitiser stations, a one-way system is in place throughout the building and there is a partition at the café and reception counters so all of our customers can feel at ease when they visit.”

The award-winning guesthouse is available to book now, with an unmissable 3 nights for the price of 2 midweek offer.

The café has introduced a slightly reduced menu of their most popular offerings including homemade scones, delicious cakes, soups, sandwiches and light lunches which can be enjoyed in the café and in the gardens which are a tranquil haven against the bustling backdrop of York City Centre.

Plans to reopen the chapel, shop and exhibition are underway.

Please visit the website for more details: www.bar-convent.org.uk

The Bar Convent is England’s oldest living convent, founded in 1686 as a school for girls. Still home to a community of Catholic sisters today, the building is also open to visitors all year round.