A NEW outdoor music event will take place at a stately home in Ryedale this summer.

Scampston Hall will host Sound in the Ground over the August Bank Holiday weekend, bringing together three days of live music from internationally-renowned bands.

In fully-staged productions with LED screens on either side of the stage, the line-up includes Beyond the Barricade, ABBA MANIA, The Bootleg Beatles, A Country Night in Nashville and The New York Brass Band.

“Sounds in the Grounds offers the opportunity to get together and enjoy a fun night of live music in a stunning setting in a socially-distanced way,” said James Cundall, organiser of Sound in the Ground.

“From ABBA to The Beatles and from the greatest musicals to Country and Western, I hope we have something for everyone.

“Importantly it’s an opportunity for musicians to showcase their talent again after weeks of inactivity during lockdown.”

The concerts will take place at Scampston on August 28, 29 and 30 and have been designed to comply with all official guidance on coronavirus.

The picnic patches will be defined by painted lines in the grass arena, with views of the stately home.

They will be set out in alternating rows, of patches for two people, followed by a row of patches for four people, then for six people. The patches have been designed to be one metre apart within each row, with two-metre aisles between the rows.

“Visitors will need to bring their own chairs, and can bring a picnic, though we advise leaving tables at home for space reasons,” added James.

“There will be food and drink stalls at both concert venues, offering delicious options.”

Gates will open at Scampston Hall, at 4pm each day.

Tickets start from £59, plus booking fees, for a standard picnic patch for two people.