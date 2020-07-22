THERE have been 542 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in North Yorkshire, it was revealed tonight.

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, director of public health at North Yorkshire County Council, said that of these, an estimated 258 North Yorkshire residents had died in hospital to date.

He said there had been 2,544 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across North Yorkshire, an increase of 11 since last week.

"The infection rate in North Yorkshire is lower than the national and Yorkshire & Humber average rates," he said.

"The number of people currently in hospital with Covid-19 continues to decrease slowly."

Meanwhile, chief executive Richard Flinton said there appeared to be a greater sense of confidence growing through communities across the county.

"We recognise that everyone is individual and has their own thoughts on what they feel comfortable with – but we are heartened by the very many businesses that are displaying their Covid-safe messages for customers and inviting people to enjoy their favourite haunts and pastimes once more," he said

"Don’t get me wrong, it is absolutely right that we move forward with caution and that we stay alert to the risks of coronavirus because, as we know, it is still very much amongst us.

"So, we must continue to take the now familiar precautions like handwashing, keeping a safe distance and using face coverings where appropriate, but equally we can now support our local businesses and help them recover too.

"The experience may be different in this new norm – but the spirit and welcome we are famous for is still very much there and that is something of which we can all be proud. In North Yorkshire, we are renowned for our resilience, strength and honesty but, let’s not forget, our locally produced food and drink offer is pretty hard to beat; so, please support our businesses if you feel able."