Parliament should transfer to an idle cruise ship and tour the UK, a former head of the Navy has suggested in the Lords.

The Prime Minister has floated a move to York for MPs and peers while renovation work goes ahead at the Palace of Westminster.

Labour’s Lord West of Spithead accused Number 10 of coming up with a range of options like “chaff from an aircraft under missile attack”.

At question time in the Lords, the ex-chief of the naval staff said it seemed to be the “season for crackpot ideas”.

There were a large number of cruise ships lying idle and may be available at cheap rates, Lord West told peers.

“Couldn’t both Houses embark on a ship and operate from there visiting all parts of our islands?” he added.

Lord West’s comments came as peers warned it would make little sense to move the Lords alone to York, and Cabinet minister Lord True insisted the location of Parliament was a matter for MPs and peers to decide.

When the suggestion that Parliament could move to York was first revealed last week, leader of City of York Council, Keith Aspden, welcomed the idea.

He said: “Having written to the Prime Minister, I welcome his support for the establishment of a major Government hub in York, with the possibility of temporarily relocating one or both Houses of Parliament.

“There is real potential for this idea to bring major benefits, not only to York, but to our wider region, including higher paid and skilled jobs.

“The quality of the York Central site is amongst the best in the North of England, with excellent transport links. Our city’s strong cultural scene, combined with a strong technology and science sector, means York has much to offer to any relocated government function.

“Whilst discussions are at an early stage, I have already offered the council’s support in developing these proposals and I look forwarding to seeing the promises made to our city, region and the North, to level up, being delivered.”