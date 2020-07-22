A MAN and a woman have been arrested following assaults at a bar in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police Appeal is appealing for victims and witnesses of a series of assaults that occurred in a bar in Scarborough to come forward.
The incident happened at about 1am on Wednesday July 22 the bar area of The Mist Bar and Lounge on St Thomas Street.
A 32 year-old man and a 33 year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and urge any witnesses or victims to come forward.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for John Spenceley. You can also email john.spenceley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200124880."
Comments are closed on this article.