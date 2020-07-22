THE latest figures confirm that there have been four more cases of coronavirus recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases for the City of York Council area is now 916, compared to 912 yesterday.
There has been one more case recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,545.
However, there have been no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire area, as the total there remains at 1,648.
There has been a total of 296,377 confirmed cases in the UK, 45,501 of these have sadly resulted in a death.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment