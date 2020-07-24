FACE masks and coverings are mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from today.

Many of us are already wearing masks and cover ups.

We asked readers to send in photos of them in their masks.

Thanks for all your great snaps!

Here are some of our favourites:

Harri Marshall

Harri Marshall's mask was specially tailored for her by her friend's mum.

Harri, of Huntington, York, is deaf and she has this message for everyone as we start to cover up in shops.

"I wear the mask with my badge to let others know I'm deaf. Please keep in mind the deaf or hard of hearing community. We'll meet you half way but be patient, kind and considerate!

"Repeat or rephrase what you said, gesture or write it down if you have to!"

Jessica Aitken

Is it a cat burglar - or just the loo roll thief? Jessica Aitken, of Tang Hall, York, sent us this photo of a cat design covering. She said: "I wondered where the loo rolls had been vanishing to!"

Ready for match day!

Nige Howard, of Clifton Moor, York, with his York City Knights Barmy Army mask. He says: "I'm ready for the season to resume and when we have to travel to Featherstone and Bradford!"

Star Wars masks

Gwen Gray, of Heworth, York, has been making face masks including these Star Wars masks for a little boy with cerebral palsy.

A family affair

Rachel Whiteley, of York, which matching mum and daughter face masks made by a family friend.

Maree Moore

Maree Moore, of Huntington, York makes a statement in her colourful mask made by her mother-in-law (Billie and Ben Design on Etsy)

Julie Tomkinson

Julie Tomkinson, of Acomb Park, York, sent us this photo of a mask made by her friend and work colleague Hollie, who has been making masks while at home with her daughter.

Risk of fine

Remember, if you don't wear a face covering in a shop or supermarket from today you risk a £100 fine. There are some exemptions. Children under 11 and those with certain disabilities will be exempt.

Mask-wearing has been compulsory on public transport in England and at NHS facilities across the UK since 15 June.

Face coverings can be a scarf, homemade mask or reusable or disposable mask. Advice is to wash hands before and after use and wash reusable coverings regularly.