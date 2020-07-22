A MAN was arrested after a car left the A64 in North Yorkshire.
It happened close to West Heslerton, near Malton, at around 7.45am on Sunday and involved a black Ford Mondeo, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force is now appealing for witnesses and any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time.
A spokesperson for the force added: "A man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance.
"He has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Hope, or email James.Hope@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200122948.
