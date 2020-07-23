PASSENGERS from York are set to enjoy faster journeys to Manchester Airport after the Government released £589 million to upgrade and electrify the Transpennine main line between Leeds and Manchester.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced that the most congested section of the route will be doubled from two to four tracks, allowing fast trains to overtake slower ones, improving journey times and reliability for passengers across the North.
A spokesman said most of the line will be electrified, and the Department’s ambition was to go further.
“Full electrification, digital signalling, more multi-tracking and improved freight capacity are now under consideration as part of an “Integrated Rail Plan” due to report in December,” he said.
“Those improvements would allow all-electric services between Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, York and Newcastle; bring longer and more frequent trains; and create significantly more local capacity along the line.
“Work is also under way to tackle the bottlenecks at either end of the route, without which the upgrade’s potential cannot be fulfilled. Leeds station is being resignalled and a new platform is being built. In central Manchester, development funding was awarded last month to tackle rail congestion.”