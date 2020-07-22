THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic has created an unparalleled economic crisis in its wake.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has turned on the nation's spending taps in a bid to avert disaster - but has he gone far enough to help York?

Measures included new job placement schemes, a £1,000 bonus for companies keeping workers in a job and changes to stamp duty in a bid to kickstart the housing market.

The Chancellor said increasing the stamp duty threshold from £125,000 to £500,000 would benefit nine in 10 homebuyers, saving £4,500 on average.

Employers that bring back an individual furloughed during the coronavirus lockdown – and keep them in a job until the end of January 2021 – will be paid a £1,000 bonus per employee.

A kickstart scheme will pay firms to create jobs for any 16 to 24-year-olds on universal credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

If these jobs are a minimum of 25 hours per week and national minimum wage the Government will cover young people's wages for six months.

Mr Sunak said: “Our message to business is clear: if you stand by your workers, we will stand by you.”

He also unveiled a £111 million programme of unpaid traineeships combining work experience with training.

The Chancellor, in what amounts to a mini-budget, told MPs that the Government will do “all we can” to keep people in work.

Addressing MPs, Mr Sunak said his plan would help protect livelihoods after the economy contracted by 25% in just two months.

He said: “We have taken decisive action to protect our economy.

“But people are anxious about losing their jobs, about unemployment rising. We’re not just going to accept this.

“People need to know we will do all we can to give everyone the opportunity of good and secure work.

“People need to know that although hardship lies ahead, no-one will be left without hope.”

In an attempt to get customers back into restaurants, bars and cafes as the lockdown eases, the chancellor announced everyone in the country will be eligible for “Eat Out to Help Out” vouchers.

The sceheme which starts in August aims to boost the hospitality sector, with a 50% discount per head from Monday to Wednesday up to a maximum discount of £10 per diner.

To supercharge the food and hospitality sector for the next six months, VAT, which is currently 20 per cent, will be cut to 5 per cent on food, accommodation and attractions.

But the Government hasn't forgotten its environmental commitments. From September, homeowners and landlords will be able to apply for vouchers to make their homes more energy efficient.

The grants will cover at least two thirds of the cost, up to £5,000 per household. And for low income households vouchers will cover the full cost – up to £10,000.