A COUPLE from York have celebrated reaching their platinum wedding anniversary - with a small party with their family.
Edgar and June Fligg, who were both born and bred in York, met at a dance in the city, and were married two years later on July 22, 1950.
Edgar, 92, worked as a fitter on the railways for most of his career, but also worked in the RAF as a medic at the end of the Second World War.
June, 88, worked mainly as an auxiliary nurse at Acomb Hospital during her career, but also at the Rowntree’s factory.
They have three daughters together, Lesley, Janice and Stacey. They also have three grandchildren, Steven, Jonathan and Courtney, as well as one great granddaughter, Ruby June.
Lesley, said: “There aren’t many couples that make it to 70 years.”
They celebrated their 70 years together with a family meal at the Wetherby Whaler Fish and Chip Restaurant yesterday evening.
They also plan to have a celebration at The Plough Inn in Fulford on Saturday evening.