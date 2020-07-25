IS this York's largest sunflower?

We set down a challenge last week for readers to send us photos of their sunflowers.

It was prompted after Heidi Fox sent us photos of the 9ft 3ins whopper growing in her Fulford Road garden that had been grown by her son Joseph during lockdown.

You can still send us photos of your sunflowers by filling out this online form.

Heidi measures Joseph's sunflower

Readers responded to the challenge and have been sending us photos of their enormous sunflowers.

Angela Ashby is particularly proud of her crop growing in her garden in Haxby, York.

A new record?

Angela with some of the sunflowers growing at her home in Haxby

Angela reckons the tallest is around 14ft. Could this be a new record for York?

She said: "My daughter Jenni-rose who is 21 bought me the seeds for Mother’s Day. I planted them ASAP. Being furloughed from work at Yorkshire Museum I had plenty of time to look after them."

And the secret? "Lots of tlc," she said.

Other readers have been sending in their sunflower snaps too:

When will it flower?

Lucy Allender of Rawcliffe sent us this photo of her sunflower that has been growing since April. It's four feet tall but she wonders why hasn't it flowered yet?

She said: "We are having a competition on our estate to see who can grow the biggest sunflower.

"We started around April to give the kids something to do during lockdown.

"It hasn’t flowered as of yet - but should be soon?"

Is it big enough yet?

Charlotte Davis from York sent us this photo of the sunflower grown by her children which stands at 1m 28 cm.

It's 6ft - and growing

Beth Scott has only been growing her sunflower for a few weeks and it is almost 6ft tall.

Beth, of South Bank in York, says: "Must be something about York. We've only had ours four weeks so far and it's still growing!

"My mum lives out of York and hers is nowhere near as tall!"

Click here to send us your sunflower snaps!