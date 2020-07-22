A HEALTH club in York is preparing to reopen its doors to the public following the relaxing of lockdown restrictions.
The Bannatyne Health Club in York is ready to welcome back members on July 25.
Duncan Bannatyne, owner of the Bannatyne Group, said: “Most of our members in York have been loyal throughout the pandemic and I am delighted to be welcoming them back. I’d also like to personally thank the staff who have remained positive through the very difficult last few months, I know they will be as pleased as I am to open the doors again.”
The company has undertaken an extensive assessment of the Covid-19 infection risk to members and staff.
It has also made changes to its working practices to reduce the risk as far as practicable and deliver first class, professional services.
The club will not be operating a booking system for gym or pools, only for classes, as the health club has sufficient space and The Bannatyne Group has calculated the maximum number of members it can accommodate safely.
The team will be monitoring attendance and has a booking system on standby, ready to use.