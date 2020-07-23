A TOP tourist attraction will celebrate the first birthday of its adventure playground with a string of activities.

Skelf Island, at Castle Howard, near York, will celebrate its first birthday over the course of the coming weekend.

The milestone will be celebrated with a number of activities in the gardens.

Rusticus Outdoor Theatre will be at Castle Howard, bringing the Skelf characters to life, while visitors can join in on adventure trails between 10am-4pm and interact with all five of the Skelf characters.

The outdoor pizza oven will return to the Boathouse, on the edge of the Great Lake. Pizza will also be available Saturday to Wednesday from August 1.

Rusticus Outdoor Theatre will be in the Castle Howard Gardens every weekend across the summer holidays. However, visitors can enjoy the trail which remains in place during the week, even when the Skelves themselves are elsewhere.

Skelf Island, with its rope bridges, slides, nets and climbing equipment, reopened to visitors on Saturday, July 4, with new ‘Skelf and Safety’ measures in place, to ensure all visitors have the space to play whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Entry to Skelf Island is included within a standard gardens admission ticket.

The Castle Howard Gardens reopened to the public on June 8 and visitors have since been enjoying the grounds with woodland paths, lakeside terraces, temples, and fountains.

All visitors are required to pre-book tickets online via the Castle Howard website for capacity management purposes. The house and seated catering outlets remain closed.

The country estate has been awarded the ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry standard.

The award is in recognition of the venue exceeding government guidelines, ensuring processes are in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social distancing.