A TAXI firm has been doing all it can to raise community spirits during lockdown.

Malton-based Station Taxis had been recruiting more staff before the lockdown as the business expanded. However, in less than a week the firm saw its work drop by 90 per cent and had to furlough more than half its staff.

Lisa Ridsdale, from Station Taxis, said: “This did push us into being more actively involved in the local community trying to raise spirits for people.

“We tried to run competitions with prizes each week for both children and adults to help lift people’s spirits.

“We gave Easter eggs to kids who couldn’t get out and donated planters, plants and flowers to nursing homes, hospitals and schools, along with the elderly and vulnerable people, to brighten up their day, in conjunction with local business and local people.

“We offered delivery to the vulnerable and elderly in the community and installed screens in our working vehicles to try to keep our staff and our customers safe. We have also bought a small mountain of PPE for all staff after we had never heard the words before.”

Lisa added: “One of the good things to come out of this is that we have contacted lots of local businesses with ideas for promoting themselves and us, and working together, such as the shuttle service to get customers to rural pubs.

“This is still a hard time for us but with the help of local people, who have been brilliant, we hope to come out of the other side and be able to continue to contribute to the community.”

The Press Love Local Business campaign is highlighting the work of local businesses, such as Station Taxis, as they recover from the crisis.