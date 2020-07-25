A FATHER who has been told he may not live until the end of the year has topped his fundraising target for the hospital which is caring for him.

Jock Campbell, who has suffered 11 cardiac arrests over the past two years, has been told problems with his heart have led to further health issues, which are untreatable.

The 49-year-old, who lives in Malton, decided to help raise funds for the heart department at York Hospital to help other patients.

Jock said: “I was original looking to raise £2,000 for the department, so they can buy two or three tilt and reclining chairs, which will benefit other patients and make their treatment a bit more comfortable.

“I managed to raise £2,240 including a wonderful donation of £1,000 from Thomas the Bakers where I worked for 20 years.This means the hospital will be able to buy three chairs for the ward.”

Jock was born with a hole in the heart and underwent surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital when he was three months old.

He was fitted with a pacemaker at the age of 24.

Two weeks before Christmas Jock was told his heart had got slower and weaker, which had caused his kidneys to stop functioning properly.

Jock, who has two children, Thomas, 18, and 13-year-old Millie, is continuing to have treatment, but has been told he may not live until the end of the year.

“I decided to do the headshave because the heart failure department has done so much for me over the years and I wanted to give something back,” he said.

“I have been overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity, from the doctors and nurses, and all that donated.To leave this world knowing that I’ve been able to help others makes it all good.”

Anyone who would like to donate should go to justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-campbell12