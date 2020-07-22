AN ACCOMMODATION in York is giving away a three night stay for just £1 as part of an online raffle.
The Smart 27, located in Curzon Terrace in the city, is a uniquely designed, fully automated, self-catering, two-bedroom house that can host up to four guests.
They are giving away a three-night stay as part of an online raffle.
A spokesperson for the accommodation said: “The Smart 27 is different from any other accommodation: music in every room, a unique design, smart lighting and shading, media room with hidden projector and a super relaxing waterfall shower.
“It has everything you need to enjoy York that little bit more.”
There are 800 tickets available in the draw and a percentage of the money raised will support Cancer Research UK.
The raffle will remain open until Tuesday August 4 at around 9pm.
The winner will receive a voucher valid for a year, which can be redeemed at any time in the year.
To enter the raffle and be in with a chance to win the three-night stay, visit: https://bit.ly/3jx4oV5