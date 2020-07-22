A MAN from York has been killed in a collision with a van on the A19 south of the city.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened shortly before 2pm on Monday north of Riccall, near Hollicarrs, and involved a white Vauxhall Combo van and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man from York, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force confirmed.
The road remained closed while emergency services worked at the scene. It re-opened at 8.30pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to dial 101, press 2 and ask for Gemma Brett. Alternatively, email gemma.brett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote reference number 12200123843 when passing on any information.
