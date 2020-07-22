MEMBERS of the public can now submit their ideas for improvements to North Yorkshire’s walking and cycling infrastructure via an online service launched by the county council this week.
The move comes as the council presses ahead with its bid for a second tranche of funding, of up to £1,065,000, from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Emergency Active Travel Fund. Earlier this week, the authority invited cycling and walking groups across North Yorkshire to prioritise active travel schemes that could form part of the bid.
The bid must be submitted to the DfT by August 7, so groups have only until the end of this week to give their views to enable the authority to assess the responses before submitting its bid.
The DfT’s guidance indicates that the focus of this round of funding is on providing for walking and cycling, providing an effective replacement for public transport and reallocating road space to pedestrians and cyclists. To be successful, any bid must meet the Government’s strict criteria. Any successful schemes must be delivered by March 31, 2021.
The map-based submission form can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/socialdistancingandactivetravel
People are asked to mark the location of their suggested improvement on a map and give details of the idea and why it would be helpful.