THE owners of York's Grand Opera House have confirmed that it cannot reopen until all social distancing restrictions have been removed.

Ambassador Theatre Group says theatres cannot be commercially viable without the complete removal of social distancing, but says progress is being made towards this goal.

The company has issued a statement following last week's announcement by the Prime Minister that theatres can reopen next month, subject to safety measures including distancing.

It said it was 'delighted' that the UK Government had announced that indoor live performances in theatres could resume on August 1with social distancing in place.

It said: "Whilst theatres cannot be commercially viable without the complete removal of social distancing, this news is welcome for our audiences, but also very importantly for producers, casts and crews, who will now be able to rehearse and prepare together again.

"Clearly, progress is also being made towards the complete removal of social distancing, which will allow our venues to be full again.

"ATG continues to work closely with health experts and the UK Government to create a safe environment for our staff and audiences and we welcome this step forward in restarting British theatre."

Veteran actor Martin Barrass recently suggested that the panto due to be staged at the Grand Opera House this December could run next Easter instead.

Martin, one of several members of York's legendary panto cast who were due to take up a new residence at the theatre this year after decades at the Theatre Royal, said that for a new pantomime to be ready in time for this year's festive season, a decision would need to be made by theatre bosses by the first week of August.

The comic sidekick to panto dame Berwick Kaler said he very much hoped the panto could go ahead at its new home - but if coronavirus restrictions were still in place later in the year he suggested the panto could run at Easter 2021 instead.

Tom Bird, executive director of York Theatre Royal, said last week he was keeping his options open as to the possibility of reopening in time for the Christmas panto to be staged, but a decision would need to be made by August.