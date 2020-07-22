YORKSHIRE Day will be celebrated differently at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this year.
Current restrictions make it difficult to arrange the usual formal celebrations, so this year the venue has come up with a new way to mark the occasion, a ‘Great Yorkshire Picnic’.
General manager Marie Gascoigne said: “We are encouraging our visitors on Yorkshire Day to bring a picnic, maybe wear a flat cap, and join in with the virtual Declaration of Integrity via our facebook and You Tube pages.”
Visitors will be able to spread out around the site to enjoy their picnic, and will also be able to enjoy the zoo, including Rosie the Humboldt penguin, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, the gardens, including the Walled Garden, the house itself and the Ice Cream Parlour.
On Yorkshire Day itself, August 1, there will be a Yorkshire quiz trail around the grounds and a Yorkshire Pudding hunt.
Visitors are encouraged to book in advance via the website.