A YOUNG kickboxer from York has been nominated for a Community Pride award for his success in the sport.

Harvey Fisher, from York, has been nominated for the Sporting Hero prize in this year’s awards.

Harvey, 15, has been taking part in kickboxing for the last six years, and has been working “tirelessly,” to become the champion he is today.

He has won local, regional and national championships over the last couple of years. However his greatest achievements have been fighting at world class level.

Harvey fought in the world championships in Florida in 2017, going on to win a sliver medal as he represented England.

The youngster trained hard throughout the following year and fought his way to gaining both silver and gold again as part of the England team in the world championships in 2018.

He set his sights on double gold for the following year and trained hard five evenings a week plus Saturday mornings.

Harvey fought in Guatemala at the PAN American championships and was the first European boy to bring a medal home from this competition, taking a silver medal.

Harvey then fought in Niagra falls in November 2019 and battled his way to two gold medals.

Harvey has been nominated for the award by his mum, Susan Fisher. She said: “Harvey is kind, supportive, well mannered and has a personality that parents at kickboxing comment on regularly.

“He deserves this nomination for all of the hard work and dedication he has shown and continues to show for the sport and all it stands for.”

Harvey is now looking to become an instructor in the sport and has started teaching students.

As well as the Sporting Hero, there will also be prizes for Volunteer of the Year, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Spirit of Youth, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Public Sector Hero and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website. The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24.