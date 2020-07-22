PARENTS and carers wanting to keep their children busy and active this summer can click through to a rich listing of fun for the holidays.
The activities, events and ideas at https://www.yor-ok.org.uk/shine are for children and young people, including those with special education needs and disabilities.
All have social distancing precautions in place or are based online, and many are free of charge.
Shine, a council-run hub, gives businesses and organisations an opportunity to upload their own events on the website for free.
There is also a section on the site for other sources of information. These include:
• York Mumbler: https://york.mumbler.co.uk/blogs/summer-holiday-for-kids/
• Little Vikings - check out more fun for the family in and around York at: https://little-vikings.co.uk/
• York Explore with e-books, the summer reading challenge and the new reading cafes all at https://www.exploreyork.org.uk/
The current list features all sorts from a fairy and troll trail at Bishopthorpe Pre-school Playgroup to crazy golf and foot golf at York Golf Range, to wildlife watching from The Wildlife Trusts and mindfulness session. The events and activities will be updated throughout the summer.