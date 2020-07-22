THE Health Lottery, which helps tackle health inequality and isolation across Great Britain, has announced that the level of funding to charities will increase.
The 25 per cent increase is in response to the financial damage caused to the charity sector due to the Covid-19 crisis.
To date, over £115 million has been raised for more than 3,000 community projects and charities through The Health Lottery and it is hoped that by increasing the percentage that goes to good causes, grassroots projects and charities across Great Britain will receive the lifeline they need.
Martin Ellice, managing director of The Health Lottery, said: “There has never been a more important time in living memory than now to ensure that we support the phenomenal work carried out by the thousands of charities and projects.
“Every single one of the charities and projects funded through The Health Lottery carries out wonderful work and it’s of paramount importance that we keep them alive.”
In Yorkshire and the Humber, over £10.5 million has been raised through the Health Lottery since 2011. In that time, over 321 local charities and projects across the region have been supported.