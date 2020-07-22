YORK, Selby's and Harrogate's weekly coronavirus rates have all halved - and Ryedale's rate has fallen to zero.

An update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England, based on Public Health England figures, has been issued for the seven days to July 18.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 population and data for the most recent three days (July 19-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

There had been fears that a further relaxation of the lockdown earlier this month would lead to a rise but the new figures appear to indicate this isn't happening- as yet.

In the City of York Council area, the rate has fallen from 2.9 per 100,000 population to just 1.4, while the Selby District Council area has fallen from 4.5 to 2.2.

Ryedale's rate has fallen from 1.8 to 0.0, Hambleton's is stable at 1.1, Harrogate's has fallen from 5.0 to 2.5, and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area's rate has fallen from 2.4 to 06.

The good news for York continued in yesterday's daily update from Public Health England, which said the total number of confirmed cases remained constant at 912, with the rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area remaining at 2,544, but the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area rose by two to 1,648.

Nationwide, the highest weekly rate is now in Blackburn with Darwen, where it has jumped from 47.7 in the seven days to July 11 to 78.6 in the seven days to July 18, with 117 new cases recorded.

Second on the list is Leicester, where the rate has gone down from 125.6 to 73.8, and where 262 new cases have been recorded.

These are the full figures:

Blackburn with Darwen 78.6 47.7

Leicester 73.8 125.6

Oadby and Wigston 68.4 38.6

Rochdale 46.8 40.5

Bradford 41.1 36.1

Eden 34.0 7.6

Hyndburn 32.2 4.9

Pendle 30.6 79.9

Luton 29.4 23.8

Kirklees 28.3 30.1

Northampton 27.1 22.7

Carlisle 24.0 21.2

Herefordshire 23.9 37.5

Rotherham 23.4 16.6

Sandwell 22.3 8.6

Eastbourne 22.3 24.2

Ashford 21.7 11.6

Calderdale 20.9 21.4

Peterborough 20.9 35.8

Wakefield 20.0 16.8

Gravesham 18.8 10.3

East Staffordshire 16.9 28.7

Braintree 16.5 21.8

Corby 15.5 9.9

Bedford 15.1 8.7

Hackney and City of London 14.9 6.6

Oldham 14.9 17.4

Kettering 13.8 24.7

Barnsley 13.1 11.0

Dartford 12.8 17.3

Manchester 12.6 13.3

Thanet 12.0 14.8

Sheffield 11.8 13.6

Birmingham 11.5 6.6

Burnley 11.3 12.4

Bolton 11.2 17.5

Blaby 11.0 14.9

North Warwickshire 10.8 0.0

Telford and Wrekin 10.7 3.9

Salford 10.6 14.5

Walsall 10.6 8.1

Preston 10.6 8.5

Rutland 10.1 7.6

Fylde 10.0 11.3

Bury 9.5 3.7

Southend-on-Sea 9.3 6.6

Canterbury 9.1 7.9

Trafford 8.9 7.2

Solihull 8.8 4.7

East Northamptonshire 8.5 16.0

Watford 8.3 3.1

Sefton 8.0 6.5

Dover 7.7 11.1

West Lindsey 7.4 5.3

Swindon 7.2 5.9

Stockport 7.2 5.1

Daventry 7.1 2.4

Doncaster 7.1 6.8

Rossendale 7.1 7.1

Nuneaton and Bedworth 7.0 15.5

Fenland 6.9 5.9

Derby 6.6 7.8

Newark and Sherwood 6.6 0.8

Newham 6.5 3.1

Harborough 6.5 14.1

Maidstone 6.5 1.2

Barnet 6.4 3.6

South Cambridgeshire 6.3 5.7

Central Bedfordshire 6.3 4.6

Wellingborough 6.3 6.3

Coventry 6.3 3.8

Hinckley and Bosworth 6.2 5.3

Havering 6.2 3.9

Huntingdonshire 6.2 1.7

Tendring 6.2 3.4

Cheshire West and Chester 6.2 10.6

Allerdale 6.2 2.1

Reading 6.1 4.9

Charnwood 6.0 14.2

Bassetlaw 6.0 6.8

Leeds 6.0 8.2

Redbridge 5.9 4.3

Melton 5.9 9.8

Middlesbrough 5.7 2.1

Wealden 5.6 6.9

Uttlesford 5.6 0.0

Cheshire East 5.5 3.9

Wandsworth 5.5 4.3

Mansfield 5.5 0.0

Worthing 5.5 2.7

St Albans 5.4 13.6

Waltham Forest 5.4 3.3

Basildon 5.4 7.5

Craven 5.3 0.0

Brentwood 5.2 7.8

Bromsgrove 5.1 2.0

Lincoln 5.0 5.0

Sevenoaks 5.0 5.0

Hull 5.0 1.9

Chichester 5.0 1.7

Wolverhampton 5.0 3.4

Woking 4.9 10.9

Hillingdon 4.9 4.9

North West Leicestershire 4.9 10.8

Bexley 4.9 6.9

Lichfield 4.8 2.9

Haringey 4.8 4.8

Enfield 4.8 1.5

South Derbyshire 4.8 1.9

Barking and Dagenham 4.7 2.4

Slough 4.7 6.0

Cherwell 4.7 1.3

Mid Sussex 4.7 2.0

West Oxfordshire 4.6 2.7

Teignbridge 4.5 0.8

Wyre 4.5 3.6

Folkestone and Hythe 4.4 8.0

Castle Point 4.4 4.4

Tameside 4.4 11.1

Hounslow 4.4 4.4

Stafford 4.4 2.2

West Lancashire 4.4 4.4

High Peak 4.3 3.3

Blackpool 4.3 7.2

Wigan 4.3 3.7

Hartlepool 4.3 2.1

Lewisham 4.3 3.3

East Devon 4.2 0.7

Thurrock 4.1 4.1

Swale 4.0 4.0

Knowsley 4.0 3.3

Newcastle upon Tyne 4.0 3.3

Windsor and Maidenhead 4.0 4.0

Tamworth 3.9 5.2

Stoke-on-Trent 3.9 12.9

Lewes 3.9 6.8

Oxford 3.9 9.7

Warrington 3.8 3.8

Tower Hamlets 3.8 7.2

Islington 3.8 2.5

Rugby 3.7 11.2

Crawley 3.6 5.3

Aylesbury Vale 3.5 5.5

Rochford 3.4 4.6

Surrey Heath 3.4 3.4

Nottingham 3.3 2.7

South Northamptonshire 3.2 5.4

Dacorum 3.2 5.2

Liverpool 3.2 5.5

South Holland 3.2 7.4

Amber Valley 3.2 4.7

West Berkshire 3.2 1.9

Westminster 3.1 3.9

North East Lincolnshire 3.1 1.3

Chiltern 3.1 5.2

Maldon 3.1 1.6

Brighton and Hove 3.1 2.4

Newcastle-under-Lyme 3.1 7.0

Exeter 3.1 2.3

Epping Forest 3.1 2.3

Eastleigh 3.0 1.5

Vale of White Horse 3.0 3.7

North East Derbyshire 3.0 1.0

Ealing 2.9 2.9

Merton 2.9 2.9

North Lincolnshire 2.9 2.9

South Lakeland 2.9 1.0

Chesterfield 2.9 4.8

South Bucks 2.9 2.9

Kingston upon Thames 2.8 2.3

Southwark 2.8 3.2

Chelmsford 2.8 1.7

Harrow 2.8 5.2

Derbyshire Dales 2.8 0.0

Lambeth 2.8 4.3

South Ribble 2.7 7.2

East Hertfordshire 2.7 1.4

Broxtowe 2.6 3.5

Somerset West and Taunton 2.6 1.9

Cheltenham 2.6 1.7

Sunderland 2.5 2.5

Arun 2.5 1.3

Epsom and Ewell 2.5 6.3

Harrogate 2.5 5.0

Gateshead 2.5 3.5

Bracknell Forest 2.5 4.1

Sutton 2.4 3.9

Waverley 2.4 0.8

Redditch 2.4 0.0

Halton 2.3 3.9

Gloucester 2.3 1.5

Forest of Dean 2.3 3.5

Harlow 2.3 1.2

Wycombe 2.3 4.0

Camden 2.3 1.5

North Hertfordshire 2.3 2.3

Selby 2.2 4.5

East Cambridgeshire 2.2 0.0

West Suffolk 2.2 1.1

Redcar and Cleveland 2.2 1.5

Babergh 2.2 0.0

Wirral 2.2 5.3

Hastings 2.2 1.1

South Oxfordshire 2.1 6.4

East Lindsey 2.1 2.8

South Gloucestershire 2.1 1.1

Brent 2.1 4.2

Rushmoor 2.1 1.1

Greenwich 2.1 2.8

County Durham 2.1 3.0

Colchester 2.1 1.6

Broxbourne 2.1 7.2

Staffordshire Moorlands 2.0 4.1

Reigate and Banstead 2.0 2.0

Guildford 2.0 2.7

Stockton-on-Tees 2.0 3.5

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 2.0 1.5

Spelthorne 2.0 2.0

Wiltshire 2.0 2.8

Wyre Forest 2.0 0.0

Kensington and Chelsea 1.9 2.6

Hertsmere 1.9 3.8

Richmondshire 1.9 1.9

Darlington 1.9 1.9

North Somerset 1.9 2.3

Portsmouth 1.9 3.3

Medway 1.8 5.0

South Staffordshire 1.8 2.7

Mendip 1.7 0.9

Erewash 1.7 3.5

Bristol 1.7 2.4

North Kesteven 1.7 4.3

Fareham 1.7 5.2

Chorley 1.7 1.7

Rushcliffe 1.7 7.6

Tunbridge Wells 1.7 14.4

New Forest 1.7 1.1

St. Helens 1.7 1.7

East Hampshire 1.7 1.7

Cambridge 1.6 4.8

Ashfield 1.6 3.1

Bath and North East Somerset 1.6 1.0

Northumberland 1.6 2.2

Richmond upon Thames 1.5 1.0

Plymouth 1.5 1.9

Bromley 1.5 2.1

Milton Keynes 1.5 2.2

Torbay 1.5 1.5

Elmbridge 1.5 6.6

Copeland 1.5 4.4

Ipswich 1.5 2.2

South Norfolk 1.4 0.7

Boston 1.4 0.0

York 1.4 2.9

Norwich 1.4 2.1

South Kesteven 1.4 4.2

Horsham 1.4 2.1

Warwick 1.4 0.7

Croydon 1.3 3.4

Bolsover 1.3 1.3

Dudley 1.2 2.2

Mid Devon 1.2 2.4

Wokingham 1.2 7.1

Gosport 1.2 3.5

South Hams 1.2 0.0

Tandridge 1.1 5.7

Stevenage 1.1 0.0

Basingstoke and Deane 1.1 0.6

Runnymede 1.1 6.8

Cotswold 1.1 1.1

Hambleton 1.1 1.1

Tewkesbury 1.1 3.2

Hammersmith and Fulham 1.1 3.2

Three Rivers 1.1 4.3

Dorset 1.1 1.9

Rother 1.0 6.3

Worcester 1.0 3.9

North Tyneside 1.0 2.4

North Norfolk 1.0 1.0

Gedling 0.8 1.7

Stroud 0.8 0.8

Welwyn Hatfield 0.8 5.7

East Suffolk 0.8 2.0

Winchester 0.8 1.6

Havant 0.8 1.6

Southampton 0.8 5.1

Wychavon 0.8 7.9

Stratford-on-Avon 0.8 4.7

Broadland 0.8 0.8

Tonbridge and Malling 0.8 0.8

Lancaster 0.7 2.1

South Tyneside 0.7 2.7

Shropshire 0.6 4.1

South Somerset 0.6 0.6

East Riding of Yorkshire 0.6 2.4

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 0.5 1.6

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0 0.0

Breckland 0.0 0.0

Isle of Wight 0.0 0.0

Mid Suffolk 0.0 0.0

North Devon 0.0 0.0

Scarborough 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.0 0.7

Great Yarmouth 0.0 1.0

Mole Valley 0.0 1.1

Ryedale 0.0 1.8

Hart 0.0 2.1

Sedgemoor 0.0 2.4

Adur 0.0 3.1

Test Valley 0.0 3.2

Torridge 0.0 4.4

Malvern Hills 0.0 6.4

Ribble Valley 0.0 6.7

Cannock Chase 0.0 11.0