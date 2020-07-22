A YOUNG teenager with a love for fashion launched her own clothes company during lockdown to help beat the blues.

At just 14, Molly Jennings decided to take on a new venture to pass the time after schools closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Joseph Rowntree School student built her website, sourced outfits from a wholesaler and took out a 'business loan' from her grandad.

Molly, who has chosen business studies and textiles as two of her GCSE options, said she hoped to build up the business, Molly Dolly, and continue it alongside her studies.

Her mum Denise Jennings said she was incredibly proud.

"At the beginning of lockdown, like a lot of teenagers, it was very difficult for Molly not being in school and not seeing friends all the time. She was a bit miserable. I said 'well this is going to go on for a while, you can wallow in it or take up a project or hobby'.

"She came back to me a week later and said she had decided to open her own company and sell online teenage girls' fashion."

Denise who was busy running her own business, Athena HR, from home encouraged Molly to 'go for it', but to expect to do most of it herself.

"She sourced a wholesaler for the clothes, took some money out of her savings and asked her grandad for a business loan. He used to have his own business, and agreed a repayment plan. She built her own website, then her friends modelled for her and off she went."

The company, Molly Dolly, takes its name from Denise's nickname for her daughter and can be found at mollydolly.shop

"She did her school work in the morning online and then moved on to this. She has been listening to webinars and podcasts of other female entrepreneurs. It's amazing."

Molly who starts Year 10 in September said her range is affordable and aimed at 13 to 18-year-old girls. She receives an order most days.

"I found lockdown quite hard because I went from seeing friends every day to seeing nobody. My attitude was quite negative. On Instagram I follow small business boutiques and clothes websites and I thought I could do one of those."

Molly said the experience had taught her 'if you work hard and really want something you can definitely achieve it'. "I am really proud of myself for what I have achieved.

"My friends think it's really good and have been really supportive. I want to build up Molly Dolly and see how it goes. I choose things that I would want to wear myself."

Molly is giving 10 per cent of her profits to Plan International, a development and humanitarian organisation that advances children's rights and equality for girls.