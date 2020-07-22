A YORK MP has called for vital green-collar jobs in the bioscience sector to be brought forward in York - after figures suggested that the city and North Yorkshire could see unemployment levels of 28 per cent, the second-highest in the country.
A recent report by the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) revealed that in a worst-case scenario, the area could see unemployment as high as 28 per cent - with 6,000 jobs lost in the retail sector, 3,000 in construction and 20,000 lost in the tourism sector.
But in a statement yesterday, the LEP said the figures were collated in April and depicted a graver scenario than is now anticipated. It added it is updating its outlook for York and North Yorkshire.
During Commons questions yesterday, Ms Maskell said: “From advanced Aggrotech research, through to innovative work at the Bio-renewable Development Centre at Dunnington, York could be at the heart of the Green New Deal, creating high-quality green-collar jobs while addressing the climate crisis.” Minister for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, Kwasi Kwarteng, said the Chancellor had set out a £3 billion programme as part of a green homes upgrade solution.