POLICE in North Yorkshire are urging the public to remain vigilant for possible terrorist attacks in the county as lockdown measures continue to ease.

The force has published information to the public as the threat level currently remains at substantial, which means an attack is likely.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Terror attacks can take place anywhere, at any time. They are not restricted to large cities or iconic locations.

"Tackling terrorism is a top priority for police forces across the UK. We work together, with partners and all communities, to help keep the public safe.

"Our advice – as crowded places return after the coronavirus lockdown – is that the public should remain vigilant at all times and report any concerns, in confidence, to the police.

"If you are worried someone may be at risk of radicalisation support is available at https://www.ltai.info/

"If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it in confidence at gov.uk/ACT or, in an emergency, dial 999.

"In the rare event of being caught up in a firearms or weapon attack, our advice is Run, Hide, Tell.

"In recent years, attacks have been prevented and lives have been saved as a result of information received from the public. With the continuing terrorist threat, it is now more important than ever that everyone plays their part in tackling terrorism.

"Advice remains that if you see something that concerns you, trust your instincts and act.

"Do not worry that you may be wasting our time. No call or click will be ignored. What you tell us is treated in the strictest confidence and is thoroughly researched by experienced officers before, and if, any police action is taken.

"Any piece of information could be important, it is better to be safe and report. You could help the police stop an attack and save lives."

For anyone affected by a terrorism incident, you can find information and support here https://victimsofterrorism.campaign.gov.uk/