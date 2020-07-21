A YORK doctors with two surgeries has won an award for going green.

The Old School Medical Practice, which has surgeries in Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, has won a ‘Green Impact for Health’ bronze award for reducing their carbon footprint and environmental impact.

It is a national initiative developed by the National Union of Students and run by the Royal College of General Practitioners and has been designed to help general practice reduce their impact on the environment, by increasing plastic recycling, whilst also reducing expenses.

The Old School Medical Practice Group run a green blog on their website (https://www.osmp.co.uk/blog).

Dr Rumina Önaç, from the practice said: “Over the past year we have worked really hard to reduce the surgery's carbon footprint. We have encouraged patients to recycle their inhalers and switch to greener alternatives, reduced paper and single-use plastic, utilised social prescribing, arranged an amnesty for used crutches, and stopped using plastic-containing sanitary products after women's health procedures like coils and smears.

“We have also been supported by our Patient Participation Group, who came up with a number of great ideas to help us on our journey. We are delighted to receive the bronze award but there’s always more to do and will continue encouraging other York practices to join us in our efforts to go greener whilst also pursuing our silver award.”

Dr Andrew Lee, Executive Director of Primary Care at the NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group said: “I would like to congratulate the Old School Medical Practice team on their fantastic achievement. Changing the way you work does not happen overnight and it’s great to see their long-term commitment to reducing their impact on the environment being recognised in this way.”