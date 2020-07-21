THERE have been no further cases of coronavirus recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) confirm that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area remains at 912.
There have also been no further cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area as the total there remains at 2,544.
However, there has been one further confirmed case of the virus in the East Riding of Yorkshire area, which takes the total there to 1,648.
There has been a total of 295,817 confirmed cases in the UK, 45,422 of these have sadly resulted in a death.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.