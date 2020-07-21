FINAL proposals to better protect 42 York homes and 15 businesses from flooding by the Ouse will be outlined at a virtual public meeting at 6pm tomorrow.

The Environment Agency says it needs to raise existing flood defences because of climate change and its design for the area upstream of Lendal Bridge will be submitted to City of York Council for planning approval at the end of the month.

A spokesman said the plans include:

•Raising the flood wall from Scarborough Bridge to Earlsborough Terrace and replacing the existing flood gate with a taller one.

*Raising existing defences on Earlsborough Terrace by 40cm by installing glass panels on top of the brick walls and replacing ten existing flood gates

*Raising and extending the existing flood embankment in Museum Gardens between 30 and 60cm.

*Raising the existing flood wall from Earlsborough Terrace to Marygate by 45cm and the existing flood gate on Marygate.

He said that to 'attend' the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/join, input the meeting ID: 837 2852 0804, click ‘Launch Meeting’,then if you don’t want to install the Zoom Client click ‘join from your browser,’ and finally input the password: YFASMG.

He said people could put questions to the project team online by using the Slido app, event code #YFASMG.

"An information pack is also available before the meeting at https://ea.sharefile.com/d-s95ad77fbcd74cfe," he said.

"If you have any questions about the meeting email: yorkfloodplan@environment-agency.gov.uk."

Agency project manager Emma Beever said:“We appreciate that construction work in this space, which is loved and widely used, will be of interest to many people across the city.

“As this site is of such historic and archaeological importance, we have worked closely with York Museum Trust, City of York Council and Historic England to understand the effect of our work and to develop the most suitable option for the Gardens.

“Although we cannot currently meet members of the local community in person, we are still keen to give people the opportunity to talk to us about our plans and discuss any concerns with us.”