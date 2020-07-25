Movie producers and Hollywood directors seem to view York as an attractive filming location as several blockbuster movies have been set here.

From the magical world of Harry Potter, to the iconic 80s movie Chariots of Fire, here are some movies you might not have know were filmed in York.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)



(Credit: Google Maps)

Some scenes in this first installment were filmed in York- particularly during scenes set at King's Cross Station.

The scene where Harry and Hagrid walk over Kings Cross was actually set in York Train Station.

Chariots of Fire (1981)



(Credit: YouTube/Movieclips Classic Trailers/ Enigma Productions,Allied Stars Ltd, Twentieth Century Fox Film Company)

This sport/drama is based on a true story and documents the life of two athletes in the 1924 Olympics.

But did you know that many of the film’s interior shots of the station were filmed in York Station?

Garfield 2: A Tale of Two Kitties

Castle Howard (Photo: Google Maps, Constantin Ciobanu​)



Garfield 2 was a childhood classic- but a lot of scenes were filmed in York as a double for London.

York’s Castle Howard also featured in the movie- its exteriors, as well as surrounding lakes and bridges, feature in the movie.

Brideshead Revisited (2008)



(Credit: YouTube/ Movieclips Classic Trailers/ Granada Television dir. Charles Sturridge, Michael Hogg)

York’s Castle Howard also features extensively in this movie which is set during the first world war.



The Great Hall, Grand Staircase, Garden Hall and High Saloon all feature in the movie.

Other Yorkshire locations also feature in the movie, such as the Moors in North Yorkshire.

Elizabeth (1998)

York Minster Cathedral (Photo:Google Maps/ Pedro Galindo​)



This film depicts the reign of Elizabeth I and the trials and tribulations of monarchy.

Producers tried to find a suitable substitute for Westminster Abbey and found it in York Minster cathedral- this is where Elizabeth’s coronation was filmed.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

This movie was cleaned in locations all across the globe, including Germany and America- York also made the list.

