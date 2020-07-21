FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a fire in the former Aviva building in York city centre.
Five fire engines, including a turntable appliance, went to the building on the junction of Rougier Street and Station Road.
Eyewitness Rachel Lacy said: "There's an acrid smell -I'm wearing a face mask and I can smell it."
She said many workers were evacuated from the building, which is being converted into a hotel.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews from York and Tadcaster, two crews from Acomb, and the aerial ladder platform from Huntington, had been called to a small fire on the ground floor.
A spokesman said the fire had been extinguished and crews had then ventilated the lower part of the building using a positive pressure fan.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment