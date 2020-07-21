THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further Covid-19 related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures released by NHS England today confirm the total number of deaths in the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have sadly been two more deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 15 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,202.
Patients were aged between 46 and 90 years old. Five patients, aged between 46 and 84, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.