A WIDOW has hailed the ‘absolutely fantastic’ help she has received from a York charity while locked down at home during the pandemic.

Sheila Shipley, 82, said that since her husband’s death, she had had no family or relatives and had been stuck in her flat at Abbeyfields House in Acomb for 126 days, but York Neighbours had transformed things.

She said volunteers had taken her to visit her husband’s grave and carried out chores she couldn’t do herself.”They are such lovely, warm-hearted people- nothing is too much trouble for them,” she added.

One of the volunteers, writer, podcaster and mum-of-two Helen Leavey, said she had bought Sheila a new sunhat, watered her plants, picked up her prescription, lent her some books and had a socially-distanced natter in her garden.

“I’ve also visited a couple of widowed ladies who simply wanted a chat,” she said.

“I took my own drink, hand gel, sunhat and umbrella, then we sat in their respective gardens and talked about all sorts, from the Spanish flu epidemic of 1919 and the current pandemic to love and loss, families, WW2, education, music, ghosts and nature. I’ve enjoyed meeting everyone. Visiting them has lifted my spirits. More importantly I hope it’s lifted theirs.”

She said emails went out to all volunteers with specific tasks needed and the charity allocated who did the task if it got more than one reply. “It’s a good system, means you can help out at irregular times, not fixed.”

David Casswell, chair of the York Neighbours trustees, said it had been uniquely placed to respond to the pandemic, with about 400 elderly people being helped by about 90 volunteers.

“We have had to make changes to some procedures and working practices but the team have handled this, and increased demands very smoothly,” he said.”Now we want to extend the reach of the service.”

He said anyone wanting its help or to volunteer should phone 01904 891627 or go to www.yorkneighbours.org.uk